Dirt returning to Bristol in 2023; more than 4M watched Sunday

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol Motor Speedway will host NASCAR dirt racing again in 2023, track President Jerry Caldwell confirmed Tuesday.

That follows word that Sunday night’s Bristol NASCAR Food City Dirt Race broadcast attracted more than 4 million TV viewers, the most to watch any Bristol race since 2016, according to Fox Sports.

“We plan to have dirt in 2023,” Caldwell told the Bristol Herald Courier. “We don’t know what weekend it will be on but we do plan to run dirt again in 2023.”

The Food City Dirt Race drew 4.007 million viewers on the Fox network, Fox Sports reported Tuesday, citing Nielsen media research.

