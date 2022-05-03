Diesel prices continue surge to record highs

The price at the pump for diesel fuel surged to record levels locally and nationally Tuesday while gasoline prices inch slowly upward.

Crude oil prices remained above $100 across world markets Tuesday and the national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel climbed to $4.20, up seven cents from a week ago but comparable to early April, according to AAA.

At the same time, the cost of one gallon of diesel rose five cents since Monday and 29 cents over the past week to a new all-time high of $5.37, according to AAA. It cost $5.09 a month ago and $3.08 – a $2.21 jump – just one year ago.

AAA reported the average price of diesel in the Bristol Tennessee-Kingsport market was $5.04 – a new one-day record. That is four cents higher than Monday and 17 cents higher than one week ago. One year ago, the average price locally was $2.85.

However in some locations in Wythe County Virginia along Interstate 81 the price was over $5.80 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com

“Gasoline prices have continued their rally in the last week with oil prices sustaining higher levels, but the real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen. Diesel is now $1 per gallon or more in many areas compared to gasoline,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a written statement. “The meteoric rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of the week at least, while gasoline prices could continue to see a slow but steady rise.

“For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy,” he said.

Nationally, diesel prices were $1.17 more per gallon than the national average for unleaded gas, which rose seven cents during the past week to $4.20.

The average cost for diesel in Virginia is $5.30, up five cents over Monday’s price and up 32 cents compared to one week ago, according to AAA.

The average cost for diesel in Tennessee was $5.16 on Tuesday, up four cents from Monday and 15 cents from last week, according to AAA.

In the Bristol area, diesel ranged from $4.79 to $5.49 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. In Kingsport, the range was from $4.77 to $5.39.

However, in Johnson City, the average price of diesel was $4.99 on Tuesday, 19 cents more than one week ago, according to AAA.

New diesel average price records were set Tuesday in Morristown ($5.21), Knoxville ($5.19), Nashville ($5.19), Memphis ($5.18) and Chattanooga ($5.05).

The average price for diesel in Southwest Virginia was $5.10, up 15 cents from last week. Some locations in the region reported diesel as high as $5.89 per gallon, well above the Virginia state average price of $5.30.

Virginia’s average price for regular unleaded gas was $4.05 Tuesday, 10 cents higher than last week, while the Tennessee average price was $3.91, or seven cents per gallon higher than last week, according to AAA.

“As long as the supply remains tight, it will be hard for crude oil prices to fall and consumers will in turn face higher prices at the pump,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. “It now costs drivers in the U.S. about $23 more to fill up than a year ago.”

Fear of a global energy supply disruption due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outweighs the demand concerns prompted by the impact of COVID-19 on China’s economy, according to a statement from AAA.

Gasoline demand decreased slightly from 8.87 million barrels per day to 8.74 million barrels per day last week. Although lower gas demand would typically push pump prices lower, the fluctuating oil price and tight gasoline supply have pushed pump prices higher. Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $100 per barrel, according to AAA.

Locally, unleaded fuel prices ranged from $3.79 to $4.09 in the greater Bristol area, according to GasBuddy.com with the local average price between $3.89 and $3.99 at the majority of locations. Only one Bristol area location reported a price above $4 per gallon.

The spread was far wider in Kingsport, ranging from a low of $3.65 to a high of $4.09, according to GasBuddy.com. More than 15 locations across Kingsport were priced at $4.09 but the majority was in the $3.89 to $3.99 range.

AAA calculated the Bristol and Kingsport average price at $3.91 for unleaded fuel, or about 14 cents higher than one week ago. The region’s greatest pricing disparity occurred in Johnson City, where unleaded prices Tuesday ranged from $3.69 to $4.69, according to GasBuddy.com.

The average price for unleaded gas in Johnson City was $3.93 on Tuesday, 14 cents per gallon higher than just one week ago, according to AAA.

Gas prices were higher, on average, in Johnson and Unicoi counties and lower in Carter and Hawkins counties, according to AAA.

Across Southwest Virginia, the average price was $4 per gallon for unleaded with six counties and the city of Norton reporting average prices from $4.03 to $4.08 and the other six localities below $4, including a low of $3.92 in Bristol, Virginia, according to AAA.

