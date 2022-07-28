Dickenson, Wise residents clean up following floods

POUND, Va. – Wise and Dickenson counties are recovering from flooding that swept through the area Thursday morning.

Lifelong Pound resident Jamie Cantrell, captain of the Pound Rescue Squad, said his town got the worst flood he's seen since the 1980s. With no reports of injuries, deaths or unaccounted persons, Cantrell said the main worry is for the folks that had water enter their homes or businesses.

“So far, we’ve come off pretty lucky,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell said nearly a dozen people were evacuated from an assisted living facility in Pound as the flooding peaked, although most roads in Pound had reopened by mid-afternoon.

Situated on Main Street along the Pound River, the Pound Rescue Squad reported 8 inches of water in its garage at one point Thursday, while up the road the local auto shop experienced thigh-high flooding, resulting in a lengthy cleanup.

Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said the flood waters receded fairly quickly, but that the concern for residents going forward is property damage.

“Property is going be a problem – there’s going to be some damage,” Kilgore said. “Bridges and basements, that kind of stuff. I think a few houses have actually got water up into the living quarters. It’s going to be a cleanup process.”

Over in neighboring Dickenson County, the Town of Clintwood and surrounding areas were still dealing with a flood emergency well into the late afternoon hours. According to Richard Thacker, emergency management coordinator for the county, several secondary roads and a main road remained closed as the downpours resulted in the flooding of a recreation area and a library in Clintwood, he said.

“It’s a pretty good rain to get the damage that we’ve got today,” Thacker said. “This was sort of an isolated event, mostly on the southern part of the county, but we’ve had a little bit of issues throughout the county, but most of it’s been the Clintwood area.”

Thacker estimated about 20 roads were severely damaged or underwater Thursday afternoon, and said a number of homes were damaged by the flood. Because some parts of the county were inaccessible, Thacker was unsure of just how many homes were destroyed in the county that declared a local disaster at 9 a.m. Thursday.

No deaths, injuries or unaccounted persons were reported, Thacker said.

Both Wise and Dickenson counties as well as much of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee are under a flood watch through Friday evening.