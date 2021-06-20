Developer seeks OK to build residential complex at The Falls

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The proposed multi-family development consists of approximately 180 rental units with a mixture of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units in six buildings, with the remainder of lot 23 at the southwest intersection of Falls Boulevard and Merchant Trace,” according to the document.

The six buildings would be about the same size with a clubhouse and leasing office, common greenspace, a playground and 369 proposed parking places. Sidewalks and driveways are part of the design.

An older design on the Blackwater website reflects commercial development for that particular site and shows the concept of a single strip center containing up to 10 retail businesses and parking sufficient to support it.

The City Council has the ultimate authority to grant or reject special-use permits and is required to hold a public hearing where city residents can express their thoughts on the request.

Before it goes to the council, the project must first be presented to the Planning Commission, which can send a positive or negative recommendation to the council, according to city code.