Developer seeks OK to build residential complex at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — An Alabama developer plans to seek approval from the city of Bristol, Virginia to construct a large multi-family residential complex in the center of The Falls.
Falls Development LLC, a division of Blackwater Resources of Birmingham, Alabama, has submitted a special-use permit request for the project on 8.85 acres in the area between Lowe’s, Aldi’s and Buffalo Wild Wings. The vacant site is bordered by Falls Boulevard and Merchant Trace — formerly known as Cabela Drive.
The city’s Planning Commission is scheduled to hear the request at its Monday meeting, but it is not on the City Council’s Tuesday agenda.
Blackwater developed the Hobby Lobby at The Falls and has had the center lot under contract for some time. On May 25, a representative of the company met with the City Council and Interstate Development of Bristol, Tennessee in a closed session that lasted for an hour and 20 minutes.
The property, identified on maps as “lot 23,” is zoned B-3 general business. The request is for a special-use permit, rather than rezoning, according to city documents. Such residential projects can be approved so long as they meet R-3 multi-family residential zoning requirements.
The plan would also allocate 1.15 acres on the southwest corner of the property for retail use with the remainder for residential.
“The proposed multi-family development consists of approximately 180 rental units with a mixture of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units in six buildings, with the remainder of lot 23 at the southwest intersection of Falls Boulevard and Merchant Trace,” according to the document.
The six buildings would be about the same size with a clubhouse and leasing office, common greenspace, a playground and 369 proposed parking places. Sidewalks and driveways are part of the design.
An older design on the Blackwater website reflects commercial development for that particular site and shows the concept of a single strip center containing up to 10 retail businesses and parking sufficient to support it.
The City Council has the ultimate authority to grant or reject special-use permits and is required to hold a public hearing where city residents can express their thoughts on the request.
Before it goes to the council, the project must first be presented to the Planning Commission, which can send a positive or negative recommendation to the council, according to city code.
The city staff is required to review a series of factors on whether the site has sufficient streets, utilities, fire and police protection, creates a hazard and other considerations before making a recommendation to the commission. No recommendation is included in the staff report that accompanies the request.
The Planning Commission meets at noon Monday at City Hall, 300 Lee St.
