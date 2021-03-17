Developer discusses efforts to attract stores to The Pinnacle, status of access road

The lingering economic malaise prompted by the pandemic will likely continue this year, Johnson said, while predicting that business will “pick back up” in 2022.

Johnson said he is a franchisee of an unnamed business for East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia and plans to have locations at The Pinnacle and Johnson City as well as eastward toward Roanoke.

“We have a few other businesses coming, one of which we’re working to put beside Best Buy in that vacant space,” he said. “There still is some raw land there. It’s challenging to get a big box to take the remainder of that land. It can accommodate up to another 150,000 square feet, but we’ll keep trying.”

He said Johnson City remains the regional leader in terms of population and median household income — factors that commercial retail decision-makers crave while The Pinnacle has become a commercial destination with nearly 1 million square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment options along Interstate 81.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One business he’s had no success recruiting is Trader Joe’s, a national grocer with stores in Asheville and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Richmond, Virginia. He recently initiated a social media campaign to try and spark community interest to get the company’s attention.