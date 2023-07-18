Firearm discoveries at Tri-Cities Airport remained among the lowest of the seven commercial airports operating in Tennessee, a recent report shows.

Statewide, Transportation Security Administration officers discovered 157 firearms in travelers carry-on luggage during the first six months of 2023, according to report from the agency.

Two airports — Nashville and Tri-Cities — saw increases compared to the second half of 2022. Seven weapons were discovered at the TSA checkpoint at the airport in Blountville, compared to five during the final six months of last year. That is also one more than found during all of calendar-year 2022, according to the report.

In Nashville, the number was 101 compared to 92 during the last six months of 2022. Nashville reported 213 total weapons discoveries in all of 2022.

For the fiscal year, Tri-Cities had 12 firearm discoveries, which is second-lowest among all the state’s commercial airports. Only McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport, located in Jackson, was lower. It reported zero discovered firearms for the fiscal year and none in calendar 2022.

Each of the firearms was discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints, according to a statement.

Airports in Memphis International, Chattanooga Metropolitan and McGhee Tyson airports reported notable decreases.

Memphis had 34 in the first half of the current year, 36 in the second half of 2022 and 83 for the entire year.

McGhee-Tyson Airport in Alcoa reported nine in the most recent period, compared to 15 in the second half of 2022 and 32 for the entire previous year.

Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport declined from 12 in the second half of 2022 to six in the previous six months of this year.

Nationwide, 3,251 guns were discovered in carry-on luggage at that nation’s airports, which may be tracking to toward a modest decline compared to 6,542 in all of 2022.

When a TSA officer sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, TSA immediately notifies the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint. A law enforcement officer removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and makes contact with the traveler, according to the statement.

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.

The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of near $15,000 per violation. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will also have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck® expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations.

Passengers who wish to travel with a firearm must ensure it is properly packed in checked baggage and declared at the airline ticket counter. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition, so travelers must also contact their airline for carriage policies prior to arriving at the airport, according to the statement.

Travelers can use the “Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website or on the TSA mobile app, myTSA. Travelers can also Tweet or Message “@AskTSA” if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag. Just snap a picture or send a question and get real-time assistance weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.