Despite fixes, landfill smell remains

In addition to work at the site, the city is currently seeking requests for proposals to retain another engineering firm to review all of the steps taken thus far. The City Council previously approved the work.

“The anticipated closing date is Jan. 21 for those to be in, but that could change if responsive firms need us to clarify something,” Eads said.

On Thursday, the board of directors of the citizens group H.O.P.E. for Bristol again asked the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to revoke the city’s landfill permit.

“It is our belief that it is impossible for the city to return the landfill to a state of compliance,” according to the group’s letter. “At a minimum we ask that you issue a temporary suspension of the permits, pending hearing....The city’s remediation efforts have not resulted in the desired results…Moreover compliance would require enormous resources the city claims it does not have. It would require a sense of urgency and competency that the city has yet to display. In short, VaDEQ’s current course of enforcement actions is insufficient because the city and its leadership are not capable of the task set before them.”