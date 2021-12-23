Despite fixes, landfill smell remains

BRISTOL, Va. – Stink. Stank. Stunk.
The troubled city landfill may accomplish what a green, furry cartoon character couldn’t – steal some of the Twin City’s Christmas joy.
After more than a year of public complaints and concerns regarding foul, malodorous conditions and related health issues stemming from the city’s quarry landfill, 21 new gas wells are complete and connected to its gas extraction system. However steps needed to draw out maximum levels of gas from underground are underway, city officials said, so any final verdict on whether these steps resolve the problem is likely a couple weeks away.
At various meetings this fall, City Manager Randy Eads said he hoped this latest round of landfill work would bring relief by Christmas.
“I have said in the past we would anticipate a reduction in odor between Dec. 15 and Jan. 15,” Eads said on Wednesday. “All the wells are in. However they are currently being calibrated and tuned. That’s an ongoing process with the most significant calibration and tuning occurring over the next two to three weeks. Wells have to be tuned all the time, even our old wells are being tuned. It’s something you have to continually monitor.”
Contractor SCS Field Services received a notice of substantial completion last week.
At midweek the gas system was flowing 750 cubic feet of gas per minute, an increase from 600 cfm last week.
“Draper Aden (consultants) advised we are at about 25% of opening up on all the wells,” Eads said. “According to Draper Aden we should (ultimately) be producing about 1,250 cubic feet of gas per minute.”
If the flow is too great, it can pull excess oxygen into the system which dilutes the gas and can harm the engines that energy firm Ingenco uses to convert the gas into electricity, Eads said.
Additionally, the landfill is now operating two flares to burn off excess gas, in addition to Ingenco.
“Ingenco is waiting on a larger blower system that would allow us to only use one flare,” Eads said. “The two flares are because the current blower is not large enough. The larger flare that was put up in September-October, can handle the anticipated gas production when Ingenco is not running, once the larger blower is installed.”
According to the city website update, a valve is being installed that would allow the energy company to utilize the gas and direct unused gas to the flare while running its engines – something that wasn’t previously possible.
In addition to work at the site, the city is currently seeking requests for proposals to retain another engineering firm to review all of the steps taken thus far. The City Council previously approved the work.
“The anticipated closing date is Jan. 21 for those to be in, but that could change if responsive firms need us to clarify something,” Eads said.
On Thursday, the board of directors of the citizens group H.O.P.E. for Bristol again asked the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to revoke the city’s landfill permit.
“It is our belief that it is impossible for the city to return the landfill to a state of compliance,” according to the group’s letter. “At a minimum we ask that you issue a temporary suspension of the permits, pending hearing....The city’s remediation efforts have not resulted in the desired results…Moreover compliance would require enormous resources the city claims it does not have. It would require a sense of urgency and competency that the city has yet to display. In short, VaDEQ’s current course of enforcement actions is insufficient because the city and its leadership are not capable of the task set before them.”
DEQ Director David Paylor rejected a similar request last month, noting the agency is working with the city to address landfill issues and the city needs time to comply.
