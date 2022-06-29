DEQ reports details what came into Bristol's landfill

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Virginia landfill took in more than 118,000 tons of municipal solid waste in 2021 and more than 13,000 additional tons of other forms of waste, according to information provided by the city and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

On Tuesday, DEQ released its annual report for landfills statewide. The report details the amounts, types and sources of solid waste managed by 203 facilities in Virginia in 2021, including solid waste generated outside the commonwealth, according to a written statement.

Waste includes municipal solid waste, construction and demolition debris, industrial waste, vegetative and yard waste, and other types of refuse.

Virginia facilities received a total of 22.7 million tons of solid waste in 2021, an increase of 1% from 2020, according to the report. The total amount received from outside of Virginia decreased by 5.3%. Approximately 73.2% was sent to landfills, while 11.8% was incinerated and 8.2% was recycled.

The Bristol Virginia landfill’s total accounted for 0.01% of all municipal solid waste received in Virginia.

Through a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request, the Bristol Herald Courier obtained copies of city documents submitted to DEQ, which provides a breakdown of the types of waste and the states of origination.

Of the total waste that entered the city landfill, 63% came from Virginia, 20% came from Tennessee, 16% from North Carolina and about 1% from West Virginia, city documents show.

All of the Tennessee municipal solid waste that came into Virginia came to the city landfill, the state report shows, but not all Tennessee industrial waste came to Bristol.

Nearly 90% of the waste stream was in the form of municipal solid waste. While the vast majority went directly into the landfill, More than 15,000 tons – all from Virginia – was sent offsite to be treated, stored or disposed of, according to the documents.

Nearly 9%, more than 11,500 tons, was classified as construction or demolition waste or debris, with more than 3,850 tons sent offsite for disposal.

The city landfill received more than 1,000 tons of industrial waste, all from Tennessee and North Carolina and all was placed in the landfill.

The city landfill received nearly 650 tons of vegetative or yard waste and all was turned into compost, reports show.

The 120 tons of tires received were all recycled, according to the reports.

The landfill received no regulated medical waste, sludge, white goods – typically large electrical appliances - friable asbestos or petroleum-contaminated soil, according to the reports.

While the city landfill still has the capacity to hold more than 1.94 million more tons of trash – or about 35 more years –the city is in the process of prematurely ending the intake of garbage. It expects to close the facility due to issues with odors which have prompted widespread public concerns and in response to legal action.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.