DEQ: Little Creek lye spill killed 8,000 fish in Bristol

Willard King, a DEQ water compliance manager, said the only damage from the spill he could see was a “large number of dead fish” floating in Little Creek’s waters. He said his team counted the fish along several stream segments and used American Fisheries Society methods to estimate the total: just shy of 8,000.

“There were minnows, some darters, sculpins,” he said of the species he’d seen.

The stream’s pH level — which he said the lye threw off balance — had already returned to normal levels by the time of the inspection, he added.

“It happens on occasion,” he said of fish kills. “It’s not that often, but it does happen.”

King wouldn’t say how this particular incident compared to other fish kills the state has seen. But it’s definitely not the biggest: Farther east, in Botetourt County, a 2017 chemical spill in Tinker Creek wiped out more than 40,000 fish. And in 2019, water contaminated by livestock fodder killed more than 50,000 in a Bland County stream.

This isn’t the first fish kill to strike Little Creek. In April 2014, a discharge to the stream from a BVU manhole resulted in almost 3,000 dead fish.