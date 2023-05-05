BRISTOL, Va. — A recent Department of Environmental Quality inspection of the city landfill found no violations or deficiencies.

In an April 28 letter to City Manager Randy Eads, DEQ said that it completed an inspection of the landfill site on March 31.

“During the inspection, no apparent violations of the [Virginia Waste Management] Act, [solid waste management] regulations or its [permit],” according to the letter signed by DEQ inspector Stephan Martin.

The quarry landfill was found to be in compliance in eight different categories ranging from operator certification, permit compliance, self-inspection and record keeping, operational controls and management of leachate.

DEQ also reviewed the status of the city’s former landfill, which is adjacent to the main landfill, and found no violations there.

During the past three years the city had issues with many of those areas and had received multiple notices of violation from the state agency.

Now operating under a Virginia consent decree, the city has made widespread changes to its solid waste operation to comply with state and federal regulations and continues installation of projects recommended by a DEQ panel of experts to address odor and emission issues.

In Friday’s weekly update on landfill projects, the city reported “work continues on the sidewall odor mitigation system … Clay is being placed on the upper collector area around the landfill.”

Additionally, work on a new series of gas wells continues. “The perimeter wells have been connected to the gas extraction system, increasing the combusted landfill gas volume at the flare. Two of the dual-phase, non-perimeter extraction wells have been completed,” according to the city. “As drilling work continues, any well not completed during the day will be covered by a vacuum box at the end of the day.”