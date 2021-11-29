 Skip to main content
Deputy injured in Monday morning chase
ABINGDON, Va. – A deputy from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was injured while pursuing a suspect who ran on foot following a traffic stop Monday morning.

At approximately 8:16 a.m., the Abingdon Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the Norfolk Street area of Abingdon.

The driver, identified as Clinton Vestal, refused to stop, and officers began pursuing the suspect.

The pursuit continued down West Main Street then entered I-81 South, according to a press release from the Abingdon Police Department.

Vestal reportedly continued down I-81 and attempted to cross through the median, when his vehicle became stuck, police said. He then fled on foot and was apprehend by officers.

During the arrest, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tyler Arnold was injured and was later taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center, according to Hailey Rogers, captain of the Washington County Life Saving Crew.

Vestal also suffered minor injuries and was transported for treatment before going to the Southwest Regional Jail. Vestal was charged with improper registration, reckless driving, driving while his license was suspended, felony eluding police and resisting arrest, according to the press release.

