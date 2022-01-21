Deputy expected to fully recover after shooting; man arrested after standoff

Deputies arrested Alan Stuart Coulter, 54, at around 9:30 a.m. Friday, following an all-night standoff with law enforcement along a rural, dead-end road about two miles from Sullivan East High School in Bluff City.

He was arrested on a series of outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, domestic assault and failure to appear and booked into the Sullivan County jail. Once finalized, charges connected to Friday’s shooting and standoff will be announced via a news release, Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said.

Authorities said Coulter initially eluded deputies who attempted to make a traffic stop. He then shot at them from inside a building – striking one, according to police.

Late Friday, the name of the deputy who was shot had not been released. He was taken to Johnson City Medical Center in critical condition. However, the Sheriff’s Office said late Friday his condition has been upgraded to stable.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating the events in the case and issued a statement Friday afternoon.

“Just after 12:30 a.m., deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spotted Alan Coulter, who they knew had active arrest warrants, driving along Hickory Tree Road in Sullivan County. A traffic stop was attempted at the intersection of Riley Hollow Road. Coulter drove down Riley Hollow Road, got out of the truck he was driving, and ran up a driveway and into an outbuilding located in the 400 block of Riley Hollow Road,” according to the TBI statement.

“As deputies approached the outbuilding, Coulter fired a shot through the door, striking one of the deputies. Coulter then barricaded himself inside the building and refused to come out. Deputies attempted to negotiate with Coulter in an effort to get him to surrender,” according to the TBI. “During this time, the Bristol, Virginia SWAT Team responded to the scene to assist the Sullivan County SWAT Team. Over the course of the next few hours, Coulter fired shots at deputies, resulting in deputies returning fire. Just before 9:30 a.m., Coulter was taken into custody. He was not injured during the incident.”

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with District Attorney General Staubus for his review and consideration, according to the TBI.

A portion of Hickory Tree Road was closed off to the public during the standoff. People living in that area were urged to remain in their homes until the standoff ended.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.