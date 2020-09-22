 Skip to main content
Depot Square added to Virginia Landmarks Register
Depot Square added to Virginia Landmarks Register

Abingdon Train Depot

The Depot Square Historic District in Abingdon, Virginia, has been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The depot was built around 1856. 

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia Board of Historic Resources added Depot Square in Abingdon to the Virginia Landmarks Register.

Depot Square Historic District, located one block south of West Main Street in Abingdon, is one of 15 historic sites recently added to the register. The board added Depot Square on Thursday during its quarterly meeting.

The Virginia and Tennessee Railroad extended the first railroad line through Abingdon and constructed a depot around 1856, according to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. Though Abingdon was already a transportation hub for Southwest Virginia by the early 1800s, the advent of the railroad made Abingdon a regional center of commerce and trade and boosted the town’s growth.

Depot Square Historic District consists of seven historical buildings that were constructed from 1855 to 1922, as well as a pedestrian bridge erected around 1922.

Other historic sites added to the register include ones in Danville, Alexandria, Charlottesville, Arlington, Southampton County, Craig County, Essex County, Middlesex County, Mecklenburg County, Albemarle County, Fairfax County and Halifax County.

