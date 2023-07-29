WISE, Va. — David Baker caught the transit bus in Big Stone Gap early Friday for the short ride to Wise and the Mission of Mercy free dental clinic.

Before 11 a.m., the tooth that had been troubling him was gone and he was getting ready for the return trip home.

“This is a really smooth operation. I thought it would be all day long. Me and another boy rode the bus up here this morning. Everybody is really nice,” Baker said while rubbing a jaw sore from where the extraction had occurred.

Baker was among about 300 patients treated Friday at the mission, held inside the David Pryor Convocation Center at the University of Virginia at Wise.

Organizers were pleased with the turnout but hope even more people will show up today — the final day of the two-day clinic.

“We encourage people to come out Saturday. We can see more patients and we hate to lose the opportunity if we’re here,” said Tara Quinn, executive director of the Virginia Dental Association.

The association has provided dental services to patients seeking care in the Wise County area through the MOM program since 2000. It was a partner with the former RAM Health Clinic held each July and now work with its successor, the Move Mountains Medical Mission, organized by the Health Wagon.

Friday afternoon, a shuttle bus brought patients from the Wise County Fairgrounds to the college so they could also be seen by dental care providers, Quinn said.

Both events were paused for two years due to the pandemic, and last year’s event was much smaller. Quinn said that may have broken the cycle for people used to attending the clinics.

About 300 dental providers from across Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and other areas are participating in the event, transforming the air-conditioned basketball arena into an expansive dental clinic from one end to the other.

“We’re doing cleanings, extractions, fillings and some root canals. We weren’t going to do any denture work but the dean of the VCU school of dentistry is here with us today so he’s been volunteering his skills in that way too,” Quinn said.

Dentures used to be a standard part of this clinic, but the pandemic prompted the association to do “mini-MOM models with safety net clinics” and assist patients with dentures there, she said.

“The first one we did that with was Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center in Abingdon. We do three projects with them a year and two are denture projects. And we’re looking at doing two more sites in Southwest Virginia this year,” Quinn said. “Altogether this year we’re doing eight projects statewide.”

Quinn said Virginia’s recent Medicaid expansion has had some impact on dental patients, but there are few providers in Southwest Virginia that accept Medicaid.

The association has provided more than $50 million in free dental care since the inception of the mission in 2000 — in Wise County — passing that milestone Friday afternoon, Quinn said.

Over the years much of that care was delivered at the fairgrounds under more primitive MASH unit-like conditions until they relocated to the college in 2018.

“It’s a different story doing dental at the fairgrounds,” she said. “We were in a tent, the asphalt was cracked, power cords strewn around and generators. And every year it would be 95 degrees or thunder storming and torrential downpours. It was not ideal. This is much safer and we can provide more care in an environment like this.”

Dr. Terry Dickenson, who founded the mission, reiterated they would welcome more patients and is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday. They will not be open Sunday, but other health care services will be available at the Wise County Fairgrounds.

“The wait is nothing, we have about 300 volunteers and they’re ready to help people,” Dickenson said. “This is a perfect opportunity to come and get treated. We have plenty of time and capacity to treat people.”