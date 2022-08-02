Dental center to begin $650,000 expansion

ABINGDON, Va. - An Abingdon dental facility today announced a major expansion, thanks to $650,000 in donations.

Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center, which provides oral health care to under-served and uninsured people in the region, announced the plans in conjunction with receiving a $500,000 grant from Wellspring Foundation.

"It is a good day in Southwest Virginia," Dr. Scott Miller, the clinic's director said after accepting the check - the first donation from Wellspring.

"This expansion will enable us to acquire more equipment, increase our number of residents and offer more services to more people in Southwest Virginia," Miller said.

Sean McMurray, executive director of Wellspring Foundation said this project checked all the right boxes.

"The opportunity for AHCDC to expand and meet more of the demand for dental care is one thing that brings immediate benefit to the people of our region. We are very excited to join with Virginia Health Care Foundation and Jan Hurt in fostering AHCDC's reach and impact."