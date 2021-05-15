Demonstration planned today in support of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans

A demonstration in support of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans is planned for this afternoon at the Bristol sign.

The Sullivan County Democratic Party and Community Concerned Citizens Bristol VA are hosting the event from 2-3 p.m. on the state line. Dozens of cities across the United States, Canada and Australia will join in speaking up against acts of hate, according to a news release.

“We will raise awareness of the verbal and physical violence perpetrated on Asian and Pacific Islander Americans and together we will speak up, fight, prevail upon and annihilate all hate crimes in the United States of America,” the release states. “Together, we will fight and prevail to end hate crimes and discrimination in the United States of America.”