 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Demonstration planned today in support of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans
0 comments

Demonstration planned today in support of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

A demonstration in support of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans is planned for this afternoon at the Bristol sign.

The Sullivan County Democratic Party and Community Concerned Citizens Bristol VA are hosting the event from 2-3 p.m. on the state line. Dozens of cities across the United States, Canada and Australia will join in speaking up against acts of hate, according to a news release.

“We will raise awareness of the verbal and physical violence perpetrated on Asian and Pacific Islander Americans and together we will speak up, fight, prevail upon and annihilate all hate crimes in the United States of America,” the release states. “Together, we will fight and prevail to end hate crimes and discrimination in the United States of America.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 14

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 14

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 14

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts