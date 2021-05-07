Democratic candidates in Virginia governor's race debate in Bristol

“If we are going to close the digital divide before 2028, we first need to complete the work we are doing now, to identify the unserved and underserved areas and make sure we get them the speed they need by investing over $50 million a year into Virginia communications initiative,” McClellan said, “and work with our local governments to identify what is the right technology and what is the right model for their specific need.”

Carroll Foy pledged to put more money into the program and create “public-private partnerships so we can have virtual learning here in Virginia,” before speaking about the need for more education funding.

McAuliffe said only 51% of Virginia homes have access to broadband and said it should be available to everyone. He pledged to make that happen if elected.

When asked about passenger rail, all five pledged to support expanding rail service to Bristol and stressed the importance for more rail service in other parts of the state.

McAuliffe has outraised his nearest opponent, Carroll Foy, nearly three times over, raising $9.9 million with $8.5 million on hand entering the final weeks of the campaign, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Carroll Foy has raised $3.7 million and reports $2.3 million on hand.