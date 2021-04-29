 Skip to main content
Democrat debate planned for May 6 in Bristol
Democrat debate planned for May 6 in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. - Five Democrats seeking their party's nomination for governor are scheduled to debate next Thursday in Bristol.

The field includes former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of Fairfax Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, Del. Lee Carter of Manassas and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Petersburg.

The event is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on WCYB TV and streamed online, a Democratic Party spokesman said.

This would be the second of four planned televised debates before Election Day. The first was April 6 at Virginia State University in Petersburg.

Early voting is currently underway and continues until June 5 for June 8 Democratic primary that will include candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

The GOP is expected to hold a nominating convention in May.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

