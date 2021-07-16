Delta variant confirmed in the SW Va., NE Tenn. region

“The delta variant is more contagious and can cause more severe disease than the alpha variant, which is more contagious and severe than the regular SARS-CoV-2 disease,” Shelton said. “Vaccines do protect against variants. In Virginia, 99% of hospitalized cases are unvaccinated.”

Wise County, in particular, saw the area’s sharpest rise in July cases. After reporting six cases during the first week of the month, Wise County reported 26 cases during the past week, according to the Virginia Department of Health. By contrast, week to week totals for most Southwest Virginia localities saw little change.

Mount Rogers reported a 5% seven-day COVID testing positivity average, while the LENOWISCO District was at 3.9% and Cumberland Plateau was 0.6%. Virginia’s statewide average is 2.4%.

Dr. Teresa Owens Tyson, president and CEO of The Health Wagon in Wise, said they submitted several potential variant cases to the state last week for review but haven’t received results.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}