Delta variant confirmed in the SW Va., NE Tenn. region

COVID-19 cases increased in some parts of this region during the past week, and the delta variant is at least partially to blame, health officials confirmed.
Delta is now the dominant strain in the U.S., accounting for more than half of all new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The delta strain has mutations that make it easier to infect human cells, meaning people may be more contagious and more likely to spread it.
Commonly available COVID tests don’t immediately identify the variant, which means results must be sent to state labs for verification so results can lag by several days. Both Tennessee and Virginia update their respective variant databases on a weekly basis. The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed 125 delta variant cases statewide as of July 8, and the state has confirmed 12 different variants combined to cause over 4,500 cases.
At least four cases of the delta variant have been identified in Southwest Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health, although it considers the region extending from Lee County to Roanoke. Virginia also updates its variant totals each Friday, so a new total is expected today.
Dr. Karen Shelton, health director of the Mount Rogers Health District, warned this variant is dangerous, much like the alpha or B.1.1.7. variant, which prompted spikes in cases and deaths during March and April.
“The delta variant is more contagious and can cause more severe disease than the alpha variant, which is more contagious and severe than the regular SARS-CoV-2 disease,” Shelton said. “Vaccines do protect against variants. In Virginia, 99% of hospitalized cases are unvaccinated.”
Wise County, in particular, saw the area’s sharpest rise in July cases. After reporting six cases during the first week of the month, Wise County reported 26 cases during the past week, according to the Virginia Department of Health. By contrast, week to week totals for most Southwest Virginia localities saw little change.
Mount Rogers reported a 5% seven-day COVID testing positivity average, while the LENOWISCO District was at 3.9% and Cumberland Plateau was 0.6%. Virginia’s statewide average is 2.4%.
Dr. Teresa Owens Tyson, president and CEO of The Health Wagon in Wise, said they submitted several potential variant cases to the state last week for review but haven’t received results.
“I feel we’re seeing the variant. We saw a group of about 14 individuals who tested positive but had the vaccination,” Tyson said. “There was no rhyme or reason, and we were seeing the communicability of it was behaving differently than what we were seeing with COVID up to this point. Before, with COVID, you might see one person in the household come down with it but not the whole household. Now we’re seeing everybody in the household come down with it.”
Even though some who have been fully vaccinated tested positive, Tyson said vaccinations remains the best way to avoid suffering serious symptoms, hospitalization or possibly dying.
“We’re afraid people will hear this and think the vaccine didn’t work. That’s not so,” Tyson said. “We’re seeing a much milder disease course in these people that have had the vaccine as opposed to some who are in ICU right now — fighting for their lives — who haven’t had the vaccine.”
COVID cases rose 100% across Northeast Tennessee — from 88 to 177 — from the first week of July to the second week, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Totals remain well below spikes during this past spring and last winter.
Sullivan County reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 during the past week compared to 24 the week prior. That’s 6.5 new cases daily compared to 3.4 in early July and more than its 5.8 case per day average for the entire month of June.
Washington County, Tennessee, rose from 14 cases the first week of the month to 37 in the second week, while Hawkins County went from 10 cases to 28 over the same period.
Tennessee doesn’t break down variant cases by region or county.
The delta variant already ranks second in Tennessee’s total number of cases behind the alpha or B.1.1.7 variant.
Sullivan ranked first in Tennessee in the seven-day running average of new cases per capita compared to all of the state’s metro health districts, and the Northeast district ranked third highest in the state among all rural health regions.
Sullivan has 75 active COVID-19 cases, Washington 53 and Hawkins 37, while Hamblen County has 39 active cases.
Additionally, the seven-day percentage of positive COVID tests has also risen sharply. After many weeks at or below 5% — the average needed to limit community spread — Sullivan was at 7.7%, Hawkins County was at 8.4%, Carter was 7.5% while Washington County was 4.7%. The average for all of Northeast Tennessee was about 5% on Thursday.
