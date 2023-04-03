MARION, Va. — State Del. Jeff Campbell, R-Marion, has announced he won't seek re-election to a sixth term in the Virginia House of Delegates.

"I make this announcement after many months of prayer, consultation with my family and colleagues and with the profound appreciation to all of the constituents that supported me through the past five election cycles and that I have had the honor of serving in the House for so many years," Campbell said in a written statement.

"I pledge to continue to serve through transition to what I am sure will be a worthy and even more capable successor and pray for God’s continued blessing upon the Commonwealth of Virginia," Campbell said.

In his announcement, Campbell thanked his wife Carie and his family for their support.

"During this time, we have raised four children that I am extremely proud of and, simultaneously, apologetic to for the many nights, weeks and months of absence from their lives during the commission of my public service," he said.

"When I was sworn into the House in 2014, our family photo, taken in front of the Clerk’s dais, displays a young family with children in elementary school. Ten years later, those children are grown and have gone off to college. If I have any regrets from my service, it is that I wasn’t there nearly enough during their formative years. I can’t say “thank you” loudly enough to them and my wife for their unending patience, understanding and perseverance during the past decade. They are, without question, the loves of my life and I sincerely hope my service can be something for which they can one day look upon with pride as they were, largely, the reasons for my desire to become involved in the first place."

Campbell also expressed thanks to his colleagues during his decade in the state House.

"I would be remiss if I didn’t recognize the great colleagues and staff that I was so fortunate to have served with," he said. "Their daily commitment and sacrifice is truly astonishing. I am not sure there is a handful of the scores of Delegates that I have served with in the House and Senate that even possess the words, 'I, me or my' in their vocabulary. My impression of the body as a whole is exemplary of the concept of 'selfless service' and it is truly the highest honor of my professional life to have been a part of it."