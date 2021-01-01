Defying evidence, Harshbarger plans to object to election certification

On the final day of the year, despite an overwhelming lack of evidence of any significant voter fraud in the 2020 general election, Congresswoman-elect Diana Harshbarger announced that she will object to the certification of the Electoral College’s vote in some states.
Harshbarger, a Republican who won Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, tweeted a statement about the decision shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.
“On January 6th, when the 117th Congress convenes for the Joint Session, I will support an objection to the certification of the Electoral College vote for the states that failed to count all legal ballots,” Harshbarger said in the statement.
“Multiple states are engaged in litigation and thousands of witnesses have submitted sworn affidavits of reported fraud related to the 2020 presidential election,” she continued in the statement. “Our constituents demand that these reported gross violations of our elections process are investigated seriously with the intent of restoring confidence in our electoral process.”
But a host of election officials, judges and federal agency leaders — many of them Republican, and some of them appointed directly by President Donald Trump — have repeatedly said that the president’s claims of election fraud have indeed been seriously investigated. So far, none of them have stuck.
“Charges of unfairness [in elections] are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so,” Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump-appointed judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, wrote on Nov. 27, when that court threw out an attempt by the Trump campaign to overturn millions of Pennsylvania ballots.
“Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” Bibas continued in his opinion for the three judges who heard the case.
On Tuesday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, announced that extensive reviews of the state’s presidential election results confirmed President-elect Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, as the winner.
“We conducted a statewide hand recount that reaffirmed the initial tally, and a machine recount at the request of the Trump campaign that also reaffirmed the original tally,” Raffensperger said in a statement released that day.
An audit of the results in Cobb County, conducted in response to “credible allegations” of fraud in the June primaries, also found no evidence backing the claim, Raffensperger said, refuting “the only credible allegations the Trump campaign had” against the state’s ballot counting processes.
Even Attorney General William Barr, who has long been a vocal supporter of Trump, told the Associated Press on Dec. 1 that “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
Harshbarger will be sworn into office Sunday to replace fellow Republican Phil Roe, who did not run for reelection.
