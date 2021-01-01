Defying evidence, Harshbarger plans to object to election certification

“Charges of unfairness [in elections] are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so,” Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump-appointed judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, wrote on Nov. 27, when that court threw out an attempt by the Trump campaign to overturn millions of Pennsylvania ballots.

“Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” Bibas continued in his opinion for the three judges who heard the case.

On Tuesday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, announced that extensive reviews of the state’s presidential election results confirmed President-elect Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, as the winner.

“We conducted a statewide hand recount that reaffirmed the initial tally, and a machine recount at the request of the Trump campaign that also reaffirmed the original tally,” Raffensperger said in a statement released that day.

An audit of the results in Cobb County, conducted in response to “credible allegations” of fraud in the June primaries, also found no evidence backing the claim, Raffensperger said, refuting “the only credible allegations the Trump campaign had” against the state’s ballot counting processes.