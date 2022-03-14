Death highlights plight of Bristol's homeless

The discovery of a body in Bristol, Tennessee over the weekend is drawing attention to the plight of the homeless community in the area.

Ronnie L. Meade, 75, was found dead just off Volunteer Parkway when officers responded to a report of a body found around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department said in a Monday press release.

Meade, who was found near the train cars at the Wes Davis Greenway, is believed by police to have been homeless and living in the area where he was found, the release said. Police also stated there was “no apparent cause of death” and “no indication of foul play.”

Brian Plank, the executive director of the nonprofit Haven of Rest Rescue Mission of Bristol, said Monday that he knew Meade because he had stayed at the Haven of Rest shelter and eaten at the evening meals.

According to Plank, someone had brought Meade to Haven of Rest on Friday evening to check in for the night ahead of the upcoming snow and frigid temperatures, but Meade chose not to stay, although he was “welcomed to come in,” Plank said.

Temperatures fell to a low of 14 degrees Saturday night after a blustery day with a few inches of snow.

“They had done everything they could to get him in, but he just didn’t want to stay,” Plank said. “We would have been more than happy to have him.”

Plank said Meade had told him he had a place where he was staying and was trying to fix it up; however, Plank said it may not have had utilities yet after the location of Meade’s prior residence had “apparently shut down, for some reason.”

“I don’t really know what his housing situation was after that,” Plank said.

Meade, who Plank said was known by many as “Pops,” was remembered by his acquaintance as having a big heart.

“He was just a really good guy,” Plank said. “There were times when he didn’t have money that he was still trying to make donations to the Haven. … If he got anything from anybody, he always wanted to repay them somehow, so he was just a real good guy.”

Plank also described Meade as being “a fixture in the community” who was “very easy to get along with and didn’t really want to trouble anybody that much,” he said.

“He was independent and used what he had for himself to give to other people, if he had more than enough,” Plank said. “A really giving person.”

According to Plank, Bristol has just two “major” overnight shelters — Haven of Rest and the Salvation Army, both in Tennessee.

The Proverb 3:27 Mission Center, operated by Hunt Memorial United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia, serves anywhere from 35 to 50 homeless people a week with services like meals, showers and clothes, but it is only able to take people in from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, pastor Caroline Hawthorne said.

Maj. Brooks Gilliam, corps officer at the Bristol, Tennessee Salvation Army, said homelessness in Bristol is “far less than most communities.”

“There is a lack of affordable housing,” Gilliam said. “There’s also other problems that play into homelessness.”

The Bristol Salvation Army, which has 36 beds, sheltered more than 350 people in the past year, Gilliam said. Haven of Rest serves about 40 people at any given time, according to Plank.

An investigation into Meade’s death is ongoing, as the body has been sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City to determine a cause of death, the police said.

“I just think Ronnie is going to be missed,” Plank said. “He was somebody who was really liked by a lot of people.”

Anyone who encountered Meade over the weekend is asked to contact Detective Eric Keller at ekeller@bristoltn.org or 423-989-5715.