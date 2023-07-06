BRISTOL, Va. — A body was found in the 200 block of Westin Drive in Bristol, Virginia, on Wednesday morning, police reported.

The body was that of a Caucasian male, estimated to be in his late 20’s to early 30’s with short brown hair and several tattoos.

It was found outdoors lying face-down, directly beside the street pavement. There was no identification found on or around the body.

The body will be transported to the office of the medical examiner for an autopsy. This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone having information is asked to call the police department at 276-645-7400.