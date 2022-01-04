Davis will act as commonwealth's attorney for Wise County

Steven Davis will act as commonwealth’s attorney for Wise Co.

WISE, Va. – Steven Davis will assume the commonwealth’s attorney role for Wise County and the city of Norton and is one of two men who announced Monday he plans to seek the office in a special election.

Davis, who currently serves as chief deputy commonwealth’s attorney, will ascend to the top spot Jan. 15, after current Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp steps down to become chief deputy for state Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares, who will be sworn in that day.

“Steven Davis is a smart, passionate and dedicated public servant, an excellent trial lawyer and a caring leader. He has worked tirelessly for the past six years to help me serve our Commonwealth,” Slemp said in making the announcement. “Together, we have led a talented team of prosecutors and made a real difference in the lives of so many in this community.

“I am confident that our team will continue to serve with excellence and distinction under his continued leadership. I can’t think of anyone better to take over and continue what we have started during my tenure as Commonwealth’s Attorney. He has my full support.”