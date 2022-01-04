Davis will act as commonwealth's attorney for Wise County

Steven Davis will act as commonwealth’s attorney for Wise Co.
WISE, Va. – Steven Davis will assume the commonwealth’s attorney role for Wise County and the city of Norton and is one of two men who announced Monday he plans to seek the office in a special election.
Davis, who currently serves as chief deputy commonwealth’s attorney, will ascend to the top spot Jan. 15, after current Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp steps down to become chief deputy for state Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares, who will be sworn in that day.
“Steven Davis is a smart, passionate and dedicated public servant, an excellent trial lawyer and a caring leader. He has worked tirelessly for the past six years to help me serve our Commonwealth,” Slemp said in making the announcement. “Together, we have led a talented team of prosecutors and made a real difference in the lives of so many in this community.
“I am confident that our team will continue to serve with excellence and distinction under his continued leadership. I can’t think of anyone better to take over and continue what we have started during my tenure as Commonwealth’s Attorney. He has my full support.”
Davis will be sworn in on Wednesday, Jan. 12 in Wise County Circuit Court to fill Slemp’s unexpired term until a special election can be held.
He said his top priority will be “to seek justice in every single case. I have been and will always remain a constant advocate for our men and women of law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day for our communities.
“I am formally announcing today that I will seek the nomination for an opportunity to continue to serve the people of this community as Commonwealth’s Attorney,” Davis said in the statement.
Davis is a 2003 graduate of Clintwood High School and has lived in Wise County since 2012. In 2009, he graduated from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise with a double major in history and Spanish foreign studies. He then attended the Appalachian School of Law, where he graduated in 2012. Upon passing the Virginia State Bar exam, he worked for the Virginia Magistrate System for three years before joining the commonwealth’s attorney’s office in January 2016.
As chief deputy, Davis has supervised prosecution and administration of the office. He also serves as special counsel to the multi-jurisdictional grand jury and prosecutes cases.
The other candidate to emerge for the job Monday was former Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall, who is currently in private practice. He announced he will seek the Republican nomination.
“When it comes to prosecution, there is a strong need for advocates who use common sense,” Hall said in a written statement. “I will be a Commonwealth’s Attorney who will work hard to keep our communities safe and give a voice to victims of crime. And I will serve as a strong partner for our brave and faithful law enforcement officers. As Commonwealth’s Attorney, I will work tirelessly to ensure a swift and just outcome in each and every case. That is what the people of Wise County and the City of Norton deserve.”
Hall is currently a criminal defense attorney and the managing partner of Hall Law Firm in Coeburn and Gate City. As Wise County assistant commonwealth’s attorney, he also prosecuted a number of cases.
Hall is a lifelong resident of Wise County, Coeburn High School graduate and has a degree from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. He graduated from the Appalachian School of Law and returned to Wise County to pursue his career.