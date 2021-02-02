David Cox plans to retire as director of Sullivan County schools

This spring, in addition to completing construction of West Ridge High School, figuring out how to build an access road to the school in time for its opening, consolidating multiple middle and high schools, and continuing to educate students during a global pandemic, the Sullivan County Board of Education will also be looking for a new director of schools.

The current director, David Cox, announced that he plans to retire June 30, after just two years of managing the school district. Cox shared the decision during the board’s Thursday work session and cited “family reasons” and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as his motivations for stepping down.

“COVID has impacted every aspect of everyone’s life,” Cox said. “Specifically, it’s impacted every aspect of our operations in ways that no one imagined just a year ago.”

The director, who said he will turn 60 in February, said the global health crisis also made him reevaluate his life priorities.

“Like many of you, I have dear friends whose lives have been impacted, and I’ve lost friends to COVID, and I’ve been reminded of how precious the time is that we have to spend with those we love,” he said.