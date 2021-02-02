David Cox plans to retire as director of Sullivan County schools

This spring, in addition to completing construction of West Ridge High School, figuring out how to build an access road to the school in time for its opening, consolidating multiple middle and high schools, and continuing to educate students during a global pandemic, the Sullivan County Board of Education will also be looking for a new director of schools.
The current director, David Cox, announced that he plans to retire June 30, after just two years of managing the school district. Cox shared the decision during the board’s Thursday work session and cited “family reasons” and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as his motivations for stepping down.
“COVID has impacted every aspect of everyone’s life,” Cox said. “Specifically, it’s impacted every aspect of our operations in ways that no one imagined just a year ago.”
The director, who said he will turn 60 in February, said the global health crisis also made him reevaluate his life priorities.
“Like many of you, I have dear friends whose lives have been impacted, and I’ve lost friends to COVID, and I’ve been reminded of how precious the time is that we have to spend with those we love,” he said.
A Hawkins County native, Cox worked as a school superintendent for a county in Maryland before becoming the director of Sullivan County’s school system in August 2019. His predecessor, Evelyn Rafalowski, served as the school system’s director for four years before retiring. Jubal Yennie, the director before Rafalowski, served for five.
Cox started with a four-year contract. But in April 2020, the board voted to renew it, essentially extending it through June 2024.
The director praised the efforts of the board and school staff, especially its teachers, to “accommodate the different learning needs” of Sullivan County’s students amid the challenges posed by the pandemic.
Cox also promised to “remain fully committed” to helping the school system through the various challenges it faces this semester, and to make the transition to a new director “smooth and as successful as possible.”
“I know there’s a lot of prayer that’s gone into his ... and his family’s decision,” board Chairman Randall Jones said in response to Cox’s remarks.
Jones said the board wished Cox well. Then he told board members to buckle up for the next five months.
“... We’ve just had more added to our plate, but we’ll get through that,” he said. “But ... we’ve got to get through this as a team. We can’t get through it with an ‘I’ or a ‘me’ attitude.”
