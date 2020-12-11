 Skip to main content
Davenport & Co. expands to Southwest Virginia with Abingdon branch
ABINGDON, Va. — Davenport & Co. LLC announced Thursday that it has opened a branch in Abingdon with the hiring of William “Will” Davis as senior vice president–investments.

Registered Client Service Associate Nikki Combs joins Davis in the office, which is at 153 West Main St., Suite 100.

Davis, who is Series 7, 63 and 65 registered with FINRA and licensed to offer life and health insurance annuities, joins Davenport & Co. after 15 years with Wells Fargo Advisors, where he was a senior financial adviser. He specializes in assisting clients manage and transition wealth through investment planning strategies tailored to his clients’ unique needs.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Davenport & Company LLC has 24 locations in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Maryland. It offers a wide range of investment services for individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities.

