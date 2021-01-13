Date set for election to fill late Virginia senator’s seat

Hackworth is a Buchanan County native who is president and owner of Twin Enterprises, a commercial and residential contracting business based in Cedar Bluff. He also has interests in real estate, investing and manufacturing. He is married with four children.

Leonard, 36, operates Leonard Automotive. He touts himself as a conservative Republican focused on defending the Second Amendment, advocating for pro-life issues and “standing up for Southwest Virginia values,” according to a statement.

A native of Southwest Virginia, he served six years in the U.S. Air Force and currently serves on the Lebanon Town Council and operates a business. He is married with two daughters.

Leonard successfully lobbied for the passage of Ruby Kate’s Law, which requires newborn screening for rare genetic disorders after his own daughter was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening disease. The bill was signed by Gov. Northam in 2018.

Lowe is director of legislative education for Global Family Alliance, a Virginia nonprofit that promotes supporting families in crisis and has been active in lobbying lawmakers in Washington, D.C., and states including West Virginia.

Lowe’s website also lists her as the director of the Center of Court Reform and Justice and on the board of Chasing Freedom Virginia, a conservative nonprofit organization.

