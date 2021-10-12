Dante woman dies following car crash

HANSONVILLE, Va. – A Dante, Virginia, woman died following a car crash Friday in Russell County, according to the Virginia State Police.
Sheree L. Barnes, 36, died the day after the crash, which occurred at 2:35 p.m. on U.S. Highway 58-alternate, less than a mile east of Clinchview Circle, the VSP said in a news release. A 2007 Toyota 4Runner was traveling west when, according to witness statements, a right front tire blew out. The driver lost control and the vehicle overturned across the median and came to rest in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 58A, the VSP said.
Barnes, the driver, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, the VSP said. She was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where she died Saturday, the release states.
