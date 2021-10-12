Dante woman dies following car crash

Sheree L. Barnes, 36, died the day after the crash, which occurred at 2:35 p.m. on U.S. Highway 58-alternate, less than a mile east of Clinchview Circle, the VSP said in a news release. A 2007 Toyota 4Runner was traveling west when, according to witness statements, a right front tire blew out. The driver lost control and the vehicle overturned across the median and came to rest in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 58A, the VSP said.