Damascus Trail Center to open August 27

The Damascus Trail Center, set to open August 27, will serve as an information hub for trail hikers, environmental enthusiasts, and other visitors to Damascus, Virginia.

Andrew Downs, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy's senior regional director for the south, explained that beyond serving as a visitor's center, the Damascus Trail Center will offer a wide range of regional recreational resources focused on environmental conservation and trail stewardship.

"There's a clear focus on the Appalachian Trail and getting people to understand, responsible use and enjoy and steward the Appalachian Trail through volunteerism, but there's also a great focus on not only the other popular trails in the region but trails in general," Downs said. "Not only will we be connecting people to recreation resources. We will also be connecting people to information about volunteering and other stewardship opportunities."

The Damascus Trail Center, which is located at 209 W. Laurel Ave in downtown Damascus will house a series of exhibits through which visitors can learn about the Appalachian National Scenic Trail (AT), the Virginia Creeper Trail, and the Overmountain Victory Trail, which make up the three branches of the National Trail System located in Southwest Virginia.

Downs emphasized that as visitors make their way through the exhibits, they will also learn about the culture of volunteerism that maintains the trials, and have the opportunity to take part in stewardship workshops and trail maintenance courses, which will be offered at the Trail Center.

"All three trails and almost all trails in the country are maintained, stewarded, and managed by volunteers, by people who live in the community, by people who love these trails,” he said. “So, as people are learning about the Appalachian Trail, we also have a work center on site."

In a July 27 statement, Damascus Mayor Katie Lamb thanked the Appalachian Trail Conservancy for their continued work in putting the Damascus Trail Center together.

"We are looking forward to continuing to collaborate with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the fine folks who represent them," Lamb stated. "We are super excited about the grand opening of the Damascus Trail Center next month."

There will be a series of events hosted by the town to commemorate the opening of the Damascus Trail Center, from a 5K Fun Run across Damascus on August 26 to nature walks and gear giveaways at the Trail Center on opening day, August 27.