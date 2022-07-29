 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Damascus Trail Center to open August 27

  • 0
Damascus Trail Center

The Damascus Trail Center will open August 27.

 Photo Courtesy the Town Of Damascus

The Damascus Trail Center, set to open August 27, will serve as an information hub for trail hikers, environmental enthusiasts, and other visitors to Damascus, Virginia.

Andrew Downs, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy's senior regional director for the south, explained that beyond serving as a visitor's center, the Damascus Trail Center will offer a wide range of regional recreational resources focused on environmental conservation and trail stewardship.

"There's a clear focus on the Appalachian Trail and getting people to understand, responsible use and enjoy and steward the Appalachian Trail through volunteerism, but there's also a great focus on not only the other popular trails in the region but trails in general," Downs said. "Not only will we be connecting people to recreation resources. We will also be connecting people to information about volunteering and other stewardship opportunities."

People are also reading…

The Damascus Trail Center, which is located at 209 W. Laurel Ave in downtown Damascus will house a series of exhibits through which visitors can learn about the Appalachian National Scenic Trail (AT), the Virginia Creeper Trail, and the Overmountain Victory Trail, which make up the three branches of the National Trail System located in Southwest Virginia.

Downs emphasized that as visitors make their way through the exhibits, they will also learn about the culture of volunteerism that maintains the trials, and have the opportunity to take part in stewardship workshops and trail maintenance courses, which will be offered at the Trail Center.

"All three trails and almost all trails in the country are maintained, stewarded, and managed by volunteers, by people who live in the community, by people who love these trails,” he said. “So, as people are learning about the Appalachian Trail, we also have a work center on site."

In a July 27 statement, Damascus Mayor Katie Lamb thanked the Appalachian Trail Conservancy for their continued work in putting the Damascus Trail Center together.

"We are looking forward to continuing to collaborate with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the fine folks who represent them," Lamb stated. "We are super excited about the grand opening of the Damascus Trail Center next month."

There will be a series of events hosted by the town to commemorate the opening of the Damascus Trail Center, from a 5K Fun Run across Damascus on August 26 to nature walks and gear giveaways at the Trail Center on opening day, August 27.

Email: JMancera@bristolnews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UVa Student Council wants new Board of Visitors member out

UVa Student Council wants new Board of Visitors member out

The University of Virginia’s Student Council is calling for the resignation of Bert Ellis, an outspoken UVa alumnus and recently appointed member of the Board of Visitors who is a vocal critic of the school’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

A beachgoer was out for a stroll when she stumbled upon a slithering surprise on the South Carolina coast, video shows. It turns out, a venomous snake had staked claim in the sand at the popular Myrtle Beach State Park, according to footage from Facebook user Michelle L Robert. “Just thought I would take a nice walk on the beach,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 26. “Was looking for sea glass when ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Italy's Lampedusa overwhelmed by flood of migrants and refugees

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts