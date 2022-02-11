 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Damascus pastor charged with sexual assault of juveniles

  • 0
Terry Frank Compton

Terry Frank Compton

A 62-year-old Glade Spring man was arrested Thursday by Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office detectives on multiple sexual assault charges against juveniles.

Terry Frank Compton, the current pastor of Faith Independent Missionary Baptist Church in Damascus, Virginia, has been charged with 30 felony counts all against juveniles.

A press release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office said multiple victims have come forward during the investigation. According to the release, detectives have established the abuse began in 1995 and continued for 26 years.

Compton, originally of Maryland, has been charged with 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with children; 12 counts of aggravated sexual battery; three counts of forcible sodomy and three counts of object sexual penetration.

He is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

NY firefighters union opposes vaccine terminations

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts