Damascus pastor charged with sexual assault of juveniles

A 62-year-old Glade Spring man was arrested Thursday by Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office detectives on multiple sexual assault charges against juveniles.

Terry Frank Compton, the current pastor of Faith Independent Missionary Baptist Church in Damascus, Virginia, has been charged with 30 felony counts all against juveniles.

A press release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office said multiple victims have come forward during the investigation. According to the release, detectives have established the abuse began in 1995 and continued for 26 years.

Compton, originally of Maryland, has been charged with 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with children; 12 counts of aggravated sexual battery; three counts of forcible sodomy and three counts of object sexual penetration.

He is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.