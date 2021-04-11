Damascus man charged with three counts of attempted murder

ABINGDON, Va. — Authorities say a Damascus man intentionally hit three people with a car on Friday.

Jesse A. Fritz, 20, has been arrested on three felony counts of attempted homicide, according to the Virginia State Police. He’s being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

At 3:46 p.m. Friday, VSP was dispatched to a crash involving three pedestrians in the 14300 block of Porterfield Highway. The driver, identified as Fritz, fled the scene but was captured about 5 p.m. Friday by the Abingdon Police Department, authorities said.

Fritz was living at a residence with two of the three injured pedestrians. As he was pulling out of the parking, VSP said he did a U-turn and intentionally drove toward a 47-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman. Fritz first struck the bumper of a parked car before jumping the curb and striking all three individuals, VSP said.

One of the individuals was treated and released from the hospital while the other two were treated at the scene.

The VSP is still investigating.