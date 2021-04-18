Damascus dog park plan location questioned

DAMASCUS, Va. — A proposed dog park in Damascus now faces opposition from some citizens who are questioning whether its location should be on a field at Beaverdam Creek Park.
Damascus resident Richard Smith is heading the campaign for the dog park.
So far, about $20,000 has been raised by a Facebook group to build a 200-foot-by-200-foot dog park, Smith said.
“There has been a strong push to develop a dog park in Damascus, both from local people and tourists who visit,” said Smith.
This present proposal originated a few months ago, according to Smith.
The proposed location on Shady Avenue would occupy part of a field that is used a few days a year for “Tent City” during the town’s Trail Days festival, Smith said.
Right now, Smith hopes to find cooperation from both the county and the town to develop the park.
“The town owns the property, but it’s leased to the county for baseball and softball fields,” Smith said.
“We could start construction as soon as we can get agreement on a place,” he added. “The county and the town need to change the lease so we can use a part of that field. We don’t want it all. We just want part of it.”
Yet the lease signed in 2007 between the town and county stipulates that the fields be used for recreation, said Keith Owens, a county resident who spoke at last week’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
“We cannot move that field. That field was paid for by local tax dollars,” said Owens, the county’s director of recreation.
The park was funded locally, Owens said.
“We’re right now looking at probably close to $1 million that local tax dollars have invested,” he said, adding that the property is “extremely busy right now.”
“Every square inch of that field was set aside for youth athletics — it’s specified in the lease — and youth athletics only,” Owens said.
If the dog park is built at that location, however, it would still leave room to play ball, Smith said.
“We only need about a third of that field,” Smith said. “There’s plenty of room on that field to have a dog park and have the field.”
Smith suggested the dog park could be closed during ball games and Trail Days.
He also said that dogs could be grouped into separate sections according to age and size.
After the park is built, Smith wants to turn it over to the town, he said.
Even though four people spoke at last week’s board meeting, no public hearing is scheduled for the Board of Supervisors, said Board Chairman Dwayne Ball.
Gavin Blevins, the town manager of Damascus, made a short presentation at the board meeting and said a dog park has been in the works for 10 or 15 years in Damascus.
Blevins told the Board of Supervisors that concerns over the proposed location at Beaverdam Creek Park “can be pretty easily mitigated” with “appropriate fencing.”
Still, Blevins said, “To move forward at any means, we would have to update the lease agreement for the property.”
County Administrator Jason Berry promised to pass along copies of the lease agreement to board members as well as “work with Mr. Blevins and report back whatever progress is made.”
