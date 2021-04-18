Damascus dog park plan location questioned

DAMASCUS, Va. — A proposed dog park in Damascus now faces opposition from some citizens who are questioning whether its location should be on a field at Beaverdam Creek Park.

Damascus resident Richard Smith is heading the campaign for the dog park.

So far, about $20,000 has been raised by a Facebook group to build a 200-foot-by-200-foot dog park, Smith said.

“There has been a strong push to develop a dog park in Damascus, both from local people and tourists who visit,” said Smith.

This present proposal originated a few months ago, according to Smith.

The proposed location on Shady Avenue would occupy part of a field that is used a few days a year for “Tent City” during the town’s Trail Days festival, Smith said.

Right now, Smith hopes to find cooperation from both the county and the town to develop the park.

“The town owns the property, but it’s leased to the county for baseball and softball fields,” Smith said.

“We could start construction as soon as we can get agreement on a place,” he added. “The county and the town need to change the lease so we can use a part of that field. We don’t want it all. We just want part of it.”