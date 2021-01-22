 Skip to main content
DA to seek life without parole for Boswell
Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman charged in the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell, faces life without parole if convicted.

District Attorney General Barry Staubus told Judge Jim Goodwin on Friday morning via Zoom that the woman could spend the rest of her life behind bars. She faces a first-degree murder charge in the case.

Boswell could have faced the death penalty, but Staubus chose life without parole.

Evelyn Boswell's body was found last year following a massive search for the missing child.

Another hearing is scheduled for May 14. 

