Cyber criminals executed attack on Bristol police computers

BRISTOL, Va. — Cyber criminals conducted a ransomware attack on the Bristol Virginia Police Department’s computers earlier this year and now appear to be trying to sell information on the dark web.

The cyberattack occurred in January, according to City Manager Randy Eads. In such events, criminals are able to externally gain control of computers via the internet and either access information to resell or demand ransom payments for owners to regain access. Eads said the city refused to pay any ransom.

On Monday, the Bristol Herald Courier obtained a screenshot of the apparent dark web listing, which appears to show the information is available for $30,000.

In it, the seller claims to have extracted 2 terabytes of data, including personal data of employees, data about citizens, offenses, prosecutions, personal data of citizens, mail archives, video camera recordings, scans of documents, annual reports, budget reports and other information.

Eads calls that an exaggeration.