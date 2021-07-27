Cyber criminals executed attack on Bristol police computers

BRISTOL, Va. — Cyber criminals conducted a ransomware attack on the Bristol Virginia Police Department’s computers earlier this year and now appear to be trying to sell information on the dark web.
The cyberattack occurred in January, according to City Manager Randy Eads. In such events, criminals are able to externally gain control of computers via the internet and either access information to resell or demand ransom payments for owners to regain access. Eads said the city refused to pay any ransom.
On Monday, the Bristol Herald Courier obtained a screenshot of the apparent dark web listing, which appears to show the information is available for $30,000.
In it, the seller claims to have extracted 2 terabytes of data, including personal data of employees, data about citizens, offenses, prosecutions, personal data of citizens, mail archives, video camera recordings, scans of documents, annual reports, budget reports and other information.
Eads calls that an exaggeration.
“It appears, based on the screenshots provided by the Bristol Herald, that the cyber criminals are attempting to sell stolen data,” Eads wrote in a Monday email. “Based on the investigation of our outside forensic experts, it appears that the type of data the criminals are claiming to sell is exaggerated. We have given notification to all individuals we believe have been impacted by this crime. We believe that it was only a limited subset of information and have provided free credit monitoring to all of those individuals involved,” Eads wrote.
The number of cyberattacks this year alone is in the thousands. Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported that 200 U.S. companies were hit July 2.
“Based on a review of this event by our outside forensic experts, we do not believe that the cyber criminals were successful in ex-filtrating any useful information, including any personally identifiable information,” Eads wrote.
The department worked with “leading outside security experts” and the Virginia State Police Cyber Crimes Division to conduct an investigation, Eads said, adding that they reported the attack to the FBI Cyber Crimes Division and other federal agencies.
The variant of ransomware involved was identified as CryLock.
“The cyber criminals gained access to some of our servers and workstations, encrypted them and temporarily disrupted our operations,” Eads wrote in a separate email. “After learning of the incident, the police department quickly took action to contain the threat, secure systems and restore affected servers. As a result, the police department was able to resume operations with minimal impact.”
Ransomware attacks have become increasingly problematic over the last couple of years, with at least 2,354 local governments, health care facilities and schools in the U.S. being impacted in 2020, according to a report by Emisisoft, a New Zealand-based cybersecurity software firm.
The 2020 victims included 113 federal, state and municipal governments and agencies, 560 health care facilities and 1,681 schools, colleges and universities, according to the Emisisoft report.
“There have been at least five successful ransomware attacks on police departments so far this year and data has been stolen in every case. In the other incidents, the stolen data was simply released online but, in this case, it appears it’s being auctioned,” Brett Callow, a cybercrime threat analyst with Emsisoft, wrote in an email.
The data from such attacks can have serious consequences, Callow said.
“Incidents involving police departments can have potentially serious consequences. For example, in one case the attacks threatened to release details about informants to the gangs on which they were informing. Other incidents have resulted in disruption to 911 services, information relating to prosecutions being posted online and, in some instances, prosecutions even needed to be dropped due to evidence being lost,” he said.
Eads said the department is using the incident as “an opportunity to work to improve our security infrastructure.”
