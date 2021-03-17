Cumberland Plateau, LENOWISCO health districts to post vaccine appointments on Facebook

The Cumberland Plateau and LENOWSICO health districts will begin posting available appointment slots for COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Facebook 24 hours prior to the clinic.
Appointment slots are reserved for those 65 and older and those between the ages of 16 and 64 with underlying medical conditions.
Appointments are required, and walk-ins cannot be accommodated.
To preregister, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) for assistance with registration.
