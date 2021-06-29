CTB budget includes $90M for Southwest projects

Last week the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved state transportation budgets for fiscal 2021-22 and a six-year improvement plan that includes $90.2 million for 17 projects in Southwest Virginia.
Included on that list are the city of Bristol’s $13.6 million next phase of widening U.S. Route 11 and $16.8 million for climbing lanes on a portion of Interstate 77 on the eastern edge of the Mount Rogers Planning District.
The new six-year improvement program allocates $24 billion to highway, rail and public transportation projects through 2027.
“The budgets and six-year program approved will advance our Commonwealth’s commitment to improving and maintaining infrastructure through the most critically needed projects,” Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine said in a written statement. “The range of projects included will allow us to build and sustain economic opportunity for all Virginians.”
The package includes $1.38 billion for 167 total projects under Virginia’s fourth round of Smart Scale. A total of $3.3 billion is dedicated to those projects over the six-year window, which extends to 2027.
The Bristol district, which covers 12 counties and two cities in far Southwest Virginia, will receive $90.2 million.
“That is more money than we’ve received previously,” Bristol district VDOT spokesperson Michelle Earl said. “This time we received monies from a high-priority funding mechanism we had not previously been eligible for.”
The district has historically received about $20 million.
The district will receive $16.8 million in high-priority funding to be used for a 1-mile northbound climbing lane to improve safety along Interstate 77 north of Wytheville. The project is near Exit 32 in Wythe County. Funding is programmed to be available in fiscal year 2024-25, and construction is expected to begin in fiscal 2028-29, Earl said.
Smart Scale Project Funding
|Locality
|Project
|Funding
|Mount Rogers
|I-77 climbing lanes
|$16.81M
|Bristol
|U.S. Route 11 widening
|$13.61M
|Tazewell County
|U.S. 460 intersection
|$9.35M
|Dickenson County
|SR 83 roundabout
|$5.82M
|Abingdon
|Thompson Drive roundabout
|$5.24M
|Smyth County
|U.S. Route 11 roundabout
|$5.71M
|Wise County
|U.S. 23 safety improvements
|$5.08M
|Russell County
|U.S. 19 improvements
|$4.94M
|Scott County
|U.S. 23 at U.S. 58
|$4.77M
|Bluefield
|U.S. 460 turn lanes
|$4.59M
|Wytheville
|W. Monroe St. at Route 11
|$4.21M
|Wise County
|U.S. 58 median barrier
|$2.54M
|Wytheville
|4th St. turn lane
|$2.53M
|Richlands
|Route 221 – U.S. 460
|$1.57M
|Richlands
|2nd St. realignment
|$1.53M
|Norton
|Hawthorne Drive
|$1.07M
|Smyth County
|U.S. Route 11
|$782,026
|Total
|$90.2M
The next phase of Bristol’s plans to continue widening U.S. Route 11 is included in the regular Smart Scale funding. The project would expand the roadway beginning at Alexis Drive near Pal’s Sudden Service to just west of Dominion Place near Walmart. Plans call for four travel lanes, pedestrian crosswalks and a 6-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side. Southbound lanes would remain open, with all work occurring on the northbound side, according to the project scorecard.
“We have not established the schedule on this project. Right now VDOT has the construction funding available in fiscal 2024. That could change,” McCulloch said.
Another proposed segment — ending near Old Airport Road — was not approved in this round of funding.
The city is poised to begin work this summer on another U.S. Route 11 widening project at Interstate 81’s Exit 5.
Other newly approved projects include a $9.3 million intersection improvement in Tazewell County, $5 million roundabouts in Abingdon, Smyth County and Dickenson County and $5 million in safety improvements for a section of U.S. Route 23 in Wise County.
The Bristol VDOT district also is to receive $5.5 million for paving work in the upcoming fiscal year — out of a total $52.5 million state allocation and $22.3 million to repair two state-maintained bridges. The statewide allocation to repair 17 bridges was $164.1 million.
VDOT’s approved $17.2 billion highway construction program provides funding to 3,700 projects and is supported by $4.1 billion in funding provided by others.
The Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s six-year improvement plan includes $5.8 billion in allocations for rail and public transportation projects, including $4.2 billion for transit and transportation demand management initiatives and $1.6 billion for rail planning and preservation.
The Virginia Department of Transportation’s fiscal 2021-22 budget is $7.2 billion and includes $6.5 billion net of regional programs.
The Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s budget is $860.3 million.
