CTB budget includes $90M for Southwest projects

The district has historically received about $20 million.

The district will receive $16.8 million in high-priority funding to be used for a 1-mile northbound climbing lane to improve safety along Interstate 77 north of Wytheville. The project is near Exit 32 in Wythe County. Funding is programmed to be available in fiscal year 2024-25, and construction is expected to begin in fiscal 2028-29, Earl said.

The next phase of Bristol’s plans to continue widening U.S. Route 11 is included in the regular Smart Scale funding. The project would expand the roadway beginning at Alexis Drive near Pal’s Sudden Service to just west of Dominion Place near Walmart. Plans call for four travel lanes, pedestrian crosswalks and a 6-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side. Southbound lanes would remain open, with all work occurring on the northbound side, according to the project scorecard.

“We have not established the schedule on this project. Right now VDOT has the construction funding available in fiscal 2024. That could change,” McCulloch said.

Another proposed segment — ending near Old Airport Road — was not approved in this round of funding.

The city is poised to begin work this summer on another U.S. Route 11 widening project at Interstate 81’s Exit 5.