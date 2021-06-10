Crowd watches workers move historic Abingdon house to new location

ABINGDON, Va. — Delaney Dalton Cron stood guard Wednesday morning on Abingdon’s Park Street.

“It’s crazy out here,” Cron said. “I’m holding off the crowd right now. That’s my job.”

On Wednesday, Cron’s father, David Dalton, oversaw the move of the historic Hiram Dooley House from Pecan Street to Park Street.

The 171-year-old brick structure journeyed about 300 feet to a lot owned by Dalton. The move likely spared the house from the wrecking ball.

“It’s not every day that you see a house moving down Park Street,” said Dalton, 61.

Moving day events spanned from about 10:15 a.m. to 6:10 p.m. and attracted about 200 spectators to where the two-chimney house had stood on Pecan Street since 1849.

“Because it was such a slow move, a lot of them left,” Dalton said at 6 p.m.

About that same time, a few hours behind schedule, utility lines were put back in place and power was set to be restored in about an hour, Dalton said.

Cloudy skies had hung over moving day, though drizzle fell around 5 p.m.