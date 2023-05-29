Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BRISTOL, Va. — About 40 veterans were part of a crowd of more than 100 who paused Monday to pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives in defense of this country.

Assembled near the Bristol War Memorial in Cumberland Square Park, the crowd braved unseasonably cool temperatures and a light mist that fell through part of the program which honored veterans from all branches of military service.

Cdr. Harvey Anderson, U.S. Navy, ret., one of the event's organizers, said many people confuse Memorial Day with Veterans Day.

“I went to the Naval Academy and lost several classmates, lost a good friend, lost several people,” Anderson said. “Memorial Day is a special time that, unfortunately, most people overlook.”

During his remarks, keynote speaker retired Col. Duane Clark cited the words of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg address, noting it perfectly summarized the commitment and sacrifice of the fallen.

“It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they here gave their last full measure of devotion. That we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain … That this government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from the earth,” Clark said, quoting Lincoln.

Clark then urged the crowd to “recall the sacrifice of hundreds of thousands of Americans;” then read the names of the last American soldiers killed in this country’s conflicts, from World War I to Afghanistan.

“Let us be ever cognizant that our brothers and sisters in arms go in harm’s way daily … As we pause to remember, let us resolve that the honored dead of our nation shall not have died in vain,” Clark said. “We must never forget. We must do all we can as veterans to assure that sacrifice does not fade from memory or become trampled into the forgotten depths of history. We owe that much and more; more than we can ever repay.”

During his remarks, Bristol Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne urged people to reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day.

“In the midst of our bustling lives, it’s crucial that we pause to reflect and honor the true meaning of this day,” Osborne said. “It’s a day that transcends mere holiday observance. It’s a day of reverence, of gratitude and profound respect … The sacrifices extend beyond the bounds of time and place and echoes in the hearts of every American, reminding us that freedom is neither free nor guaranteed.”