Crowd gathers in Bristol park for National Day of Prayer
Cumberland Square Park
Crowd gathers in Bristol park for National Day of Prayer

National Day of Prayer 03

With ministers from local churches seated on the stage, residents gathered in Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia on Thursday at noon to take part in the National Day of Prayer service.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier
National Day of Prayer 01

Pastor Brad Davis reads Psalm 100 during the National Day of Prayer service held in Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia on Thursday at noon.

BRISTOL, Va. — The sun was shining Thursday when more than 80 people gathered in downtown Bristol’s Cumberland Square Park for the annual National Day of Prayer.

“It’s a great honor and privilege that we can come together and pray for our community and lift each other up, especially in the name of the Lord,” said Bristol Virginia Mayor Bill Hartley, who welcomed the prayers.

National Day of Prayer 02

Pastor Bill Reid leads a prayer during the National Day of Prayer service held in Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia on Thursday at noon.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan declared the first Thursday of each May to be a national day of prayer, but its roots trace back to the Continental Congress in 1775.

For over 45 minutes, multiple local pastors from several congregations and community leaders recited scripture and led the crowd in prayer from the park’s amphitheater.

National Day of Prayer 04

With ministers from local churches seated on the stage, residents gathered in Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia on Thursday at noon to take part in the National Day of Prayer service.

This year’s theme verse was 2 Corinthians 3:17, which reads, “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”

“The Bible tells us that the goodness of God leads people to repentance,” said Pastor Greg Kain of Vance Bible Church in Bristol, Tennessee. “We’re thankful that God is good here in Bristol and around our country and around the world.”

Bristol Virginia Councilman Neal Osborne said: “We come to you today in prayer to ask that you [God] will lay your hands on our leaders of our nation; our president, our Congress, our Supreme Court, our state leaders and our local leaders, that you can guide them to do your will of what’s good to exult your name and help your people.”

National Day of Prayer 05

Residents gathered in Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia on Thursday at noon to take part in the National Day of Prayer service.

Judy Falin of Bristol, Tennessee said she attended Thursday’s event because she loves the Lord. Her granddaughter, Maleah Hall, said she enjoyed the singing and learning more about God’s word.

Hall added that she was praying for a friend, Isaac, who is suffering from a brain bleed due to a car accident.

mbasileo@bristolnews.com | 276-285-4016 | Twitter: @MariaBasileo

