Crowd gathers in Bristol park for National Day of Prayer

BRISTOL, Va. — The sun was shining Thursday when more than 80 people gathered in downtown Bristol’s Cumberland Square Park for the annual National Day of Prayer.

“It’s a great honor and privilege that we can come together and pray for our community and lift each other up, especially in the name of the Lord,” said Bristol Virginia Mayor Bill Hartley, who welcomed the prayers.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan declared the first Thursday of each May to be a national day of prayer, but its roots trace back to the Continental Congress in 1775.

For over 45 minutes, multiple local pastors from several congregations and community leaders recited scripture and led the crowd in prayer from the park’s amphitheater.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s theme verse was 2 Corinthians 3:17, which reads, “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”

“The Bible tells us that the goodness of God leads people to repentance,” said Pastor Greg Kain of Vance Bible Church in Bristol, Tennessee. “We’re thankful that God is good here in Bristol and around our country and around the world.”