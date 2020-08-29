Crooked Road director finding right tune in new job

ABINGDON, Va. — Carrie Beck figured she would be cruising The Crooked Road this summer.

But, instead of tapping her feet to a bluegrass beat, the first female executive director of The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail has been stationary in Abingdon, working on future plans for the 16-year-old entity.

“I’m not a musician,” Beck said. “That doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate the heritage of old-time and bluegrass music of the region. But, where I come from more of a business-oriented background, that is going to bring some new ideas.”

Beck, 43, came to The Crooked Road in April, but delayed formally announcing her title until August amid a disappointing season of summer shows being canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Along The Crooked Road, various venues have been shuttered, including the Blue Ridge Institute of Ferrum College, Carter Fold at Hiltons and the Ralph Stanley Museum of Clintwood.

In turn, August’s annual fiddler’s convention in Galax was canceled. Bristol’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion was also taken off the calendar.

“It’s not really feasible for a lot of the venues to open up,” Beck said.

The Floyd Country Store now holds its Friday night jam outdoors rather than indoors.

Summer shows were held on an abbreviated schedule at the Blue Ridge Music Center along the Blue Ridge Parkway, Beck said.

The Country Cabin II is open but capacity is limited, she added.

About half — or more — of The Crooked Road follows U.S. Highway 58 just above Virginia’s southern border.,