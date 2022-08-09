Cronkhite named new economic development director for Dickenson County

Dana Cronkhite has been name the new director of economic development of Dickenson County.

The Dickenson County Board of Supervisors (BOS) voted to name the Dickenson County native, top the position last Thursday.

“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to represent Dickenson County in this position. We have a big job ahead of us in the county and economic development takes time, but I am confident with hard work, perseverance and patience, we have a plan and vision that will bring Dickenson County to the next level,” Cronkhite said.

The appointment comes four months after the BOS and the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) voted to adopt the county's new Strategic Economic Development Plan.

The Strategic Economic Development Plan was developed in collaboration with former Virginia Delegate Clarence E. “Bud” Phillips. Phillips has been working with the county's BOS, IDA and county administrator, Larry Barton, since this past January to develop a plan and strategy to increase available jobs, training and resources for the citizens of Dickenson County. The plan focuses on the strengths and assets of the county and outlines clear and measurable short- and long-term goals that were designed to best prepare the county for future development and for achieving the goal of a better quality of life for its citizens.

Cronkhite, a 1998 graduate of Clintwood High School, holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a Bachelors of Social Work (BSW) from the University of North Carolina- Wilmington (UNCW) and a Masters of Social Work (MSW) from the University of New England. She and her husband relocated to Dickenson County with their daughter in 2021 following his retirement from the United States Marine Corps.

Cronkhite will join the team in Dickenson County from Universal Health Services, where she currently works in business development representing eight behavioral health facilities in Virginia.

She was the recipient of the NC-NASW Toby Brown award, the Sylvia Polgar Service Award, the Presidential Volunteer Service Award and the American Express Partnership for exceptional performance and client relations. She is experienced in business operations, business development, client relations and marketing, advocacy, and relationship management.

“I am looking forward to working with Mrs. Cronkhite,” County Administrator Larry Barton said. “Her education and experience will be an asset to our economic development team, and I am eager to see what can be accomplished with everyone working together.”