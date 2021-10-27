Woman dies in crash after tractor-trailer driver falls asleep on Interstate 81

ABINGDON, Va. — An Austin, Texas, woman has died as a result of a car crash with a tractor-trailer on I-81 on Thursday, Oct. 21, in Washington County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Oct. 21 at 3:24 a.m. on northbound I-81 near the 10.3-mile marker, between Bristol and Abingdon.

A 2016 Volvo 640 tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81 when it stopped on the right shoulder, and the driver went to sleep behind the wheel. The tractor-trailer then began to slowly drift backward and enter the travel lanes, police said.

The truck continued to travel across the lanes. The trailer ran off the left side of the road and struck the guardrail. The tractor-trailer came to rest across both of the northbound travel lanes, police said.

A 2015 Mini Cooper, traveling in the right lane, struck the trailer portion of the tractor-trailer, according to police.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, Jeffie N. Barbee, 76, of Austin, Texas, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where, on Oct. 22, she succumbed to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Dale R. Allen, 64, of Covington, Kentucky, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt. He was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.