Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Emory & Henry student

A Hiltons, Virginia woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an Emory & Henry College student in July.

Lauren N. Salyer, 21, was arrested by the Virginia State Police on Nov. 12 and charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter and one count of misdemeanor reckless driving, Corrinne Geller, public relations director for VSP, said. Salyer was the driver in a July 16 car crash that left 20-year-old Emory & Henry student Gracie L. Dimit dead, Geller said.

A news release sent out by VSP in July stated that 2003 Honda Pilot that was traveling south on Itta Bena Road on the night of July 16 and hit a tree after running off the left side of the road in Emory, Virginia. VSP responded to the crash at 10:39 p.m.

The VSP news release stated that Salyer and the two other passengers in the car were taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for major injuries. Dimit, of Marion, Virginia was pronounced dead at the scene. Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow added that he can’t comment on evidence they plan to use in the case, but Salyer is not accused of being under influence of either drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

Involuntary manslaughter is a class five felony in Virginia and if convicted Salyer faces one to 10 years of incarceration, $2,500 in fines and a revocation of her driver’s license. Salyer’s case is being tried in the Washington County General District court and a hearing is set for Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m.