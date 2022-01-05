 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wise, Virginia, man sentenced in meth distribution case
Wise, Virginia, man sentenced in meth distribution case

  • Updated
Justin Shane Cress, 33, pleaded guilty in October to one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, the judge sentenced Cress, who conspired with others from 2019 to 2020 to distribute meth in Southwest Virginia, to 135 months in prison.

Prosecutors said Cress served as a “middle man,” facilitating multikilogram sales of meth between co-defendants in Southwest Virginia and a source of supply in Atlanta, Georgia. Additionally, Cress directly distributed significant quantities of meth in Lee and Wise counties, prosecutors said.

