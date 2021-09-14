 Skip to main content
West Virginia man charged in Saturday shooting in Buchanan
West Virginia man charged in Saturday shooting in Buchanan

A West Virginia man has been charged with malicious wounding in a shooting Saturday on Slate Creek Road in Buchanan County.

Andrew Bryant Bird, 29, of Fayette, was arrested after investigators say he shot the victim following an altercation, according to a news release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. A gun believed to have been used in the shooting was collected.

The victim, who has not been identified, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was transported to a hospital in Pikeville, Kentucky, the release states.

Bird is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, the release states.

