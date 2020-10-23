 Skip to main content
WCSO: Man wanted on rape charges arrested in Oklahoma
Alan Santos

Alan Santos, who is wanted in Washington County Virginia on rape charges was arrested in Oklahoma Thursday by the U.S. Marshal's Service.

 Contributed

TULSA, Okla. - A Honduran man who is wanted in Washington County Virginia for the forcible rape of a minor was arrested Thursday in Oklahoma by the U.S. Marshals Service, a news release by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office states.

Alan Santos was charged on July 20, 2018 with one count of felony forcible rape in Washington County, but fled the just prior, the release states. The WCSO and the U.S. Marshal’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force made attempts to apprehend Santos but the release states Santos’s status as a Honduran citizen, as well as the fact that he possessed and used multiple fake IDs.

However, in late September new information was uncovered that showed Santos was living in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. On Oct. 22, U.S. Marshals from the Northern District of Oklahoma and Eastern District of Oklahoma located and arrested Santos on the outstanding charges he had in Washington County

The release states Santos is currently awaiting extradition back to Virginia.

