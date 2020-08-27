WCSO investigating double homicide

BRISTOL, Va. --- A double homicide occurred in Bristol, Virginia, on Thursday morning and the Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating, Sheriff Blake Andis said.
Andis told the Bristol Herald Courier the shooting that left two dead occurred on Peaceful Valley Road around 6 a.m. this morning. He said he would share more information would be shared at a news conference set for 1 p.m. today. The news conference will take place in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 20281 Rustic Lane in Abingdon.
