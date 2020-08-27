 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WCSO investigating double homicide in Bristol, Va.
0 comments
breaking top story

WCSO investigating double homicide in Bristol, Va.

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Double homicide scene

Washington County, Virginia sheriff's deputies are on the scene of an apparent double homicide on Peaceful Valley Road.

 David Crigger

BRISTOL, Va. --- A double homicide occurred in Bristol, Virginia Thursday morning and the Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating, Sheriff Blake Andis said.

Andis told the Bristol Herald Courier the shooting that left two dead occurred on Peaceful Valley Road around 6 a.m. this morning. He said he would share more information would be shared at a news conference set for 1 p.m. today. The news conference will take place in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 20281 Rustic Lane in Abingdon.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts