Victims of alleged double homicide in Scott County identified

crime scene
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

Scott County authorities have identified the two victims of a double murder that happened last weekend.

Two bodies were found on Sunday on the lawn of a residence in East Carters Valley, a press release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said

The victims were identified as Preston Franklin of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Kevin George of Scott County, Virginia. Both bodies were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke, where it was confirmed the men had been shot.

A male suspect in the double homicide in Scott County, Virginia, on Sunday has been confirmed as deceased, according to Scott County law enforcement officials. Christopher C. Hutson, 34, of Church Hill, Tennessee, was shot by authorities in Newport, Tennessee, as they attempted to take him into custody.

