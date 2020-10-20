Update: Man dies following Tuesday morning shooting in Lebanon

Update:
LEBANON, Va. - A man who was shot earlier this morning in the parking lot of a Dollar General has died and a woman has been charged for his murder, a news release from the Russell County Commonwealth's Attorney’s Office states.
Brenda Jane Hicks has been charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the shooting death of William Henry Bailey, which occurred earlier today the release states.
At around 10 a.m. the Russell County Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman, who later identified herself as Hicks, in which she told dispatchers that she had shot Bailey, the release states. Multiple law enforcement agencies including the Lebanon Police Department, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police responded to call and investigated the incident.
The news release states that the incident occurred when Hicks and Bailey, who were estranged, encountered one another earlier this morning in the parking lot in front of the Dollar General along East Main East Main Street in Lebanon. The release states, that investigators believe Hicks retrieved a firearm from her vehicle and began shooting Bailey as he was leaving the parking lot. Once Bailey was struck, his truck continued to travel through the parking lot, colliding into other vehicles. Bailey was taken to Russell County Medical Center and was pronounced dead.
Hicks was arrested and is being held in Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
Original Story:
LEBANON, Va. - One person has been taken into custody and another taken to the hospital following a shooting this morning at the Russell County Shopping Center, the chief of the Lebanon Police Department said.
Chief Eric Deskins with the LPD said the department received multiple calls after 10 a.m. Tuesday about a traffic accident in the parking lot of the Russell County Shopping Center. However, when officers with the LPD responded to the scene of the incident and began investigating they discovered that it was also a shooting, he said.
One person found at the scene was injured and taken to Russell County Medical Center. Deskins said he was not able to share the injured person's condition. He did not say whether the injured person was shot.
Deskins added that a suspect was arrested and is currently being charged for shooting. He also said that investigators have reason to believe that the suspect was one of the people who called the police about the incident. Deskins did not share the name of the arrested suspect.
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the Russell County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office are also involved in the investigation. The incident is still under investigation and detectives are still trying to gather information Deskins said.
