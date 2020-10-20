Update: Man dies following Tuesday morning shooting in Lebanon

Hicks was arrested and is being held in Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

Original Story:

LEBANON, Va. - One person has been taken into custody and another taken to the hospital following a shooting this morning at the Russell County Shopping Center, the chief of the Lebanon Police Department said.

Chief Eric Deskins with the LPD said the department received multiple calls after 10 a.m. Tuesday about a traffic accident in the parking lot of the Russell County Shopping Center. However, when officers with the LPD responded to the scene of the incident and began investigating they discovered that it was also a shooting, he said.

One person found at the scene was injured and taken to Russell County Medical Center. Deskins said he was not able to share the injured person's condition. He did not say whether the injured person was shot.

Deskins added that a suspect was arrested and is currently being charged for shooting. He also said that investigators have reason to believe that the suspect was one of the people who called the police about the incident. Deskins did not share the name of the arrested suspect.